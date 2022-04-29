Sentencings
Kevin Koslow, 1277 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville was ordered to pay $175 in fines and costs on a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Nichole Marie Schroeder, 8541 Aura St., Kalava, was ordered to serve 93 days in jail with credit for two days, six months probation, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program, Victims Impact Panel, to pay $475 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Sonja Marie Cabinaw, 1779 N. Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, was ordered to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Ashley Marie Hannah, 614 E. Dowland St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was ordered to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a suspended/revoked person to operating a motor vehicle.
Glenn Martin Love, 589 W. U.S. 10/31, Scottville, was ordered to 60 days in jail with credit for 22 days served and the jail time concurrent to another case, after pleading guilty to three counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor. Two counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor was dismissed.
Brandi Sue Martinez, 10704 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, was ordered to pay $220 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate. In a separate case, a count of malicious use of a telecommunications service was dismissed.
Dylan Duayne Drake, 2435 N. 18th St., Fountain, was sentenced to $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate case, Drake had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed.
Alkus Charles-Danny Oconnor, 7834 E. Dewey Road, Branch, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person. In a separate file, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Donald Meredith Quick, 5074 E. U.S. 10, Custer, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for one day, one year or probation, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week and furnish verification, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $665 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Joseph Ronald Ward, 30 College Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to attend Victims Impact Panel, First Offender Program and $585 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 509 N. Lavinia, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for two days, six months probation, $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Jacob Duane Reynolds, 5842 W. Mavis Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days and pay $373 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to malicious destruction of property less than $200.
Arraignments
Tommie Lee Green, 508 E. Danaher St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on felony counts of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a Feb. 19 incident investigated by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 2.
Bryan John Martin, 2033 Ray St., Muskegon Heights, was arraigned on two felony counts of uttering and publishing and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction after a Feb. 28 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 4.
Shane Lee Bowman, 3685 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an April 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 4.
Karleigh Rai Casano, 2678 N. Vale Drive NE Apt. 203, Grand Rapids, was arraigned on felony counts of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an April 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 4.
Malcolm Andrew King, 229 1/2 Second St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after a Feb. 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Frank Phillips Jr., 803 E. Loomis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after a Feb. 20 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
William Edward Rogers, 3585 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an April 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 2.
Jacob Riley Odekirk, 548 S. Getty Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Charles Lee Hutchinson, 302 S. Washington Ave. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal bod was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 2.
Ethan Joe Hill, 414 N. Main St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Michele Eileen Howell, 2893 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of droving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an April 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9. In a separate file, Howell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Scott James Henke, 107 E. Pere Marquette, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 101 W. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following an April 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Alexander Michael Kazmarski, 813 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of droving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9. In a separate file, Kazmarski was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driver transporting an open intoxicant following an April 9 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Jeremy John Thompson, 306 E. Loomis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fishing without a license following an April 10 incident investigated by the Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 25.
Trevor Lee Lessard, 131 N. Main St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an April 14 incident investigated by the Mason county Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Edward Delbert Morley-Miller IV, 8862 N. Budzynski Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a March 15 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 9.
Linda Marie Friedley, 1007 N. James St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license/suspended/revoked denied following an April 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Lynda Rochelle Carter, 1007 Windsor Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 9 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Acquittal
Robert Harold Hawley, 1583 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, was acquitted by a jury for a count of assault and battery.
Dismissals
Peggy Lee Bowman, 3685 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, had a count of animal cruelty — one animal or abandonment dismissed with prejudice.
Michael Gregory Brault, 621 E. Dowland St., Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed without prejudice.
Chad Fredrick Collins, 4743 E. Free Soil Road, Free Soil, had a count of assault and battery and a count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Michael Perrone, 580 W. Marrison Road, Pentwater, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.
Tabitha Nicole Vagansky, 6506 Linden St., Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher Lee Merriman, 4427 N. 176th Ave., Walkerville, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 3846 Maple, Wellston, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.