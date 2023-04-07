Arraignments
Donald Catania, 67, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to stop after a collision following a May 7, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
David Roger Jensen, 59, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Dec. 7, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12. In a separate file, Jensen was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a March 31 incident investigated by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Alexis Mackenzie Gramza, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a March 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Rafael James Sheeley, 19, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim is under 13 when defendant is 17 or older) following an Aug. 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sherif’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Rose Ellen Ray, 49, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a July 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Robert Thomas Ray, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a July 1, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 24.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 45, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Brandon Charles Hathaway, 39, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a March 28 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Jordan Lee Hasty-Ruschkewicz, 33, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 12.
Jesse Marie Makowicki, 24, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of a driver transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following an April 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Darrin Maurice Morgan, 53, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following a March 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 10.
Dismissals
Jeffrey Dale Krajkiewcz, 68, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Peggy Kay McGee, 42, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Antonia Rose Boltze-Sweeris, 19, had a count of trespassing dismissed.
Crysta Marie Martin, 36, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Alivia Agatha Steiger, 19, had a count of an open intoxicant transported in a motor vehicle a driver dismissed.
Joshua David Spore, 37, had a count of truancy dismissed.