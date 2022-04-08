Sentencings
Nickolas Joseph Amaya, 10244 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at court’s discretion and pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate file, a charge of improper use of plates was dismissed.
Austin William Buchholz, 280 N. Northwood Drive, Branch, was sentenced to 81 days of jail with credit for 81 days, 12 months probation, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion after pleading guilty to a count of having a loose dog. In a separate case, Buchholz, 2716 E. Johnson Road, Custer, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Marc Anthony Buckland, 147 Bonnie St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days served, to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $925 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and driver with an open intoxicant.
Kevin Timothy Chevalia, 3126 N. Taylor Road, Branch, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, 180 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education and pay $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more.
Thomas Robert Copenhaver, 4583 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days served, attend Victims Impact Panel, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation and $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Pamela Marie Furst, 4836 E. Meadows Court SE, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days served, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Weekend, obtain at least four sessions of out-patient counseling, attend six sessions of relapse prevention counseling, $875 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to two counts of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment
Anthony Octavio Rodriguez, 798 E. Parkdale, Manistee, was sentenced to $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with while license not valid/improper license. In a separate case, a count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Danielle Nicole Kalis, 6690 E. Borowski, Fountain, was ordered to one day of jail with credit for a day, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, 12 months probation, $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to jostling.
Emanuel Valent Cortez, 134 Central St., Battle Creek, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Arraignments
Amber Ann Oshea, 12441 Springdale, Thompsonville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate following an arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Tiera Leigh Pierce, 205 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Daniel James Rodriguez, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following April 2 arrest by Doug Berringer. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for April 13.
Phillip Andrew Lloyd, 7389 Hansen Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an arrest by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Ashley Anne Martinez, 410 W. Loomis St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 but less than $20,000, three felony counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device/credit card and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a March 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for April 13.
Glenn Martin Love, 589 W. U.S. 10/31, Scottville, was arraigned on five misdemeanor counts of selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor after an arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Thomas Harold Watt, 12113 Third St., Bear Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense after an arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Douglas Macarthur Mann Jr., 4679 E. First St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 18.
Lillian Elize Hasenbank, 9034 W. Bass Lake Road, Irons, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an arrest by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 25.
Halden Eric Seigneurie, 11628 White Pine Drive, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an arrest by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 25.
Daniel Michael Fitch, 712 N. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for April 11.
Dismissals
Kayla Jean Johnson, 3516 W. Hansen Road, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Raquel Angela Lopez, 179 N. Jebavy Drive, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 3846 Maple Drive, Wellston, had counts of failure to maintain security (no insurance), drive while license suspended suspended/revoked/denied and operating an unregistered vehicle dismissed.
Joseph Paul Oquist, 106 E. Melendy St., had a count of disorderly person/disturbing the peace dismissed.