Arraignments
Roland Jesse Villarreal, 47, 304 Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating motor under the influence of liquor, third offense, and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied, second or subsequent, offense following a July 23 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10-percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Christine Ann Day, 28, 6537 Glenn Lane, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property, more than $200 but less than $1,000, following a July 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Anthony Robert Price, 23, 102 E. Filer St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property, $200 or more but less than $1,000, following a July 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10-percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Troy Albert Williamson, 51, 207 N. Harrison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10-percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Christian Lee Mitchell, 29, 508 E. Danaher, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of fleeing an officer third degree, a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5. Mitchell was also arraigned in a separate case on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department.
Natasha Sutherland Smith, 31, 2839 Calypso Lane, Holt, was arraigned on three felony counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, third offense, following a July 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Miles David-Isaiah Roberts, 28, 184 N. Gordon Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, third offense, and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10-percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Joseph Gerard Cordes, 55, 5857 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of assault by strangulation following a July 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10-percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5.
Cassandra Marie Kline-Flores, 22, 219 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper following a July 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Johnathan Fernando Lopez, 22, 304 E. Tinkham, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a July 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Christine Marie Stafford, 37, 180 Levitt Road, Walkerville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Joshua John Verhoeven, 24, 216 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud, third degree, following a March 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Patricia Jo-Ann Warren, 59, 6619 White Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud, third degree, following an April 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Kylie Jane Newman, 1963 Lincoln Road, Ludington, 19, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/ecstasy), a misdemeanor count of failing to maintain insurance on a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate following a July 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10-percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Jenna Dianne Myers, 1245 N. Lasalle Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a July 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 32, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/ecstasy) following a July 30 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000, 10-percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12.