Sentencings
Andrea Mae Dood, 37, 4959 N. Foster St., Fountain, was sentenced serve one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, to pay $520.72 in fines and costs including $335.72 in restitution and once the amount owed for fines, costs and restitution is paid, the discretionary jail term will end after pleading guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000. A charge of retail fraud second degree was dismissed with prejudice.
Brion Burk Fox, 25, 2808 Woodcliffe Drive, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of failing to report an accident was dismissed with prejudice.
Kenneth Lee Kohl, 54, 5431 W. Snead Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week for 60 days with written verification and pay $1,070 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating under the influence of liquor.
Amber Marie Risteau-Juracko, 33, 2235 West St., Central Lake, was sentenced to eight days of jail with eight days served after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Frederick Arthur Collins, 64, 4851 Cleveland St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to trespassing.
Coleen Ruth Cameron, 63, 1505 Betty Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, pay $1,235 in fines and costs and may perform 124 hours of community service instead of paying fines and costs after pleading no contest to two counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 24, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail, may serve one year of jail at the court’s discretion and pay $185 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. Alvesteffer, 102 S. Main St. Apt. 4, Scottville, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice in a separate case.
Samantha Diane Lucas, 29, 369 Main St., Custer, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid. A count of fail to yield was dismissed without prejudice in a separate case, a count of no proof of insurance was dismissed without prejudice in a second separate case and a count of driving without a valid license was dismissed without prejudice in a third separate case.
Luis Enrique Rodriguez, 21, 7154 N. 120th Avenue, Hart, was sentenced to $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to being a driver transporting an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle.
Arraignments
John Edward Lange, 19, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy after an Aug. 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18. In a separate case, Lange was arraigned on a felony count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18.
Melanie Sue Babcock, 40, 201 N. William St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense after an April 14 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18.
Brenna Leigh Bowman, 38, 505 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Morgan Ashley-Kay Lifer, 32, 6213 E. Hansen Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny by conversion of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 following an Aug. 10 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Dealan Michael Stinson, 24, 930 Eighth St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a July 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Petra Field, 29, 6735 Virnetta Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Daniel Leigh McWilliams, 38, 1777 W. First St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotics/cocaine less than 25 grams following an Aug. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
James Allen Rose, 41, 920 N. Harrison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following a July 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Jacob Duane Reynolds, 31, 706 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a July 27 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30. In a separate case, Reynolds, 5842 W. Mavis Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building more than $200 but less than $1,000. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Brent Ryan Wicklund, 39, 2356 W. Wilson Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a May 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Dismissal
Kelsey Joe Whitehead, 43, had a count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license was dismissed without prejudice as a part of a plea agreement in a felony case.