Sentencings
Stephen Robert Moreland Churchill, 36, 109 Jefferson St., Manistee, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $810.63 in fines and costs including $215.63 in restitution after pleading no contest to retail fraud second degree. Two charges of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device were dismissed with prejudice.
Clayton Alan Kitchens, 27, 5955 Shagway Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 90 days at the court’s discretion in the next six months and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence was dismissed with prejudice.
Ashley Ann Allen, 29, 7 Park Ave. Apt. B, Manistee, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and may perform 60 hours of community service within 7 months instead of paying $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Brenda Marie Smith, 44, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 306, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, attend AA three times a week for a year and pay $645 for pleading no contest to a count of attempted assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a count of disorderly person disturbing the peace. On the attempted assault charge, Smith may serve a year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next two years. On the disorderly person count, Smith may serve 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next two years. Two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Matthew Bryan Ropp, 36, 314 Fifth St., Manistee, was arraigned on two felony counts of controlled substance possession (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams, a misdemeanor count of controlled substance possession Schedule 5 and LSD, etc. and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a May 16 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.
Bret David Zacharda, 50, 301 E. Court St. Apt. 106, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied after an Aug. 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19. In a separate case, Zacharda was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied after an Aug. 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.
Donald Thomas Miller, 32, 11480 Cadillac Ave., Warren, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19. In a separate case, Miller was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied after an Aug. 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.
Neal Barton Guss, 28, 604 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Aug. 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Rudolph Edmond Bergeron, 29, 4068 S. Yale Court, Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of controlled substance — possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Aug. 8 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19.
Kyle Robert Anthony Plasterer, 30, 6690 E. Borowski Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after an Aug. 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Kenneth Eugene Wessell Jr., 48, 1010 Veterans Oak Grove Drive, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication following an Aug. 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Jacob Matthew Howe, 27, 400 W. Third St. Apt. 409, Scotville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree and a misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a chemical agent following an Aug. 11 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.
Guilherme De Siqueria Dos Santos, 19, 410 S. Main St., Scottville was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following an Aug. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Alexis Nicole Riggs, 408 S. Staffon St., Ludington, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an April 14 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was schedule for Sept. 21.
Kyle Jay Tenney Sr., 45, 1414 N. U.S. 31, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of sports fishing — taking reptiles, amphibians, mollusks/crustaceans and a misdemeanor count of fish and game — order/rule violation following a June 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21. In a separate case, Tenney was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of of sports fishing — taking reptiles, amphibians, mollusks/crustaceans and a misdemeanor count of fish and game — order/rule violation following a June 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set.
Nicole Christine Jaquinde, 48, 7112 Baltic Drive SW, Byron Center, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 12 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Erica Karen Mendez, 38, 719 E. Loomis St. Apt. 1B, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — public intoxication following a Aug. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Isabella Dee Kolhoff, 17, 702 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following an Aug. 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Dismissals
Lamont Russell Sykes, 46, 3220 S. Yale Ave., Baldwin, had a charge of failing to maintain security (no insurance) and a charge of unlawful use of a license plate dismissed.
Kainan Timothy Grant, 22, 7888 Whitehall Road, Whitehall, had a charge of trespassing while operating an ORV dismissed without prejudice.
Bruce William Kinney, 58, 252 Iona Ave., Muskegon, had a charge of trespassing while operating an ORV dismissed without prejudice.
Lori Ann Simmons, 41, 7065 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice and a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed without prejudice.
Billy Alen Sharnowski, 34, 4386 N. 188th Ave., Walkerville, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice and a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied without prejudice.