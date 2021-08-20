Sentencings
Blake Edward Bailey, 41, 908 E. Russell St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, probation for two years, may serve 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend Impact Weekend, go to group and individual counseling with verification and pay $1,500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. Bailey was also sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days for pleading guilty to failure to stop at an accident after a collision.
Nicholas Lee Lester, 33, 6717 E. Sherman Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 10 days of jail with credit for 10 days, probation for one year, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, complete two to five counseling sessions with verification and must pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. A count of interfering with electronic communications was dismissed without prejudice.
Ryan John Whitworth, 41, 1955 Reneer Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to 21 days of jail with credit for 21 days, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $495 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to use of a controlled substance (non-narcotic). He was also sentenced to 21 days of jail, may serve one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $50 in court costs for pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. A count of larceny in a building and possession of narcotic/cocaine was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Tammy Lee Moore, 40, 5221 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 following an Aug. 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Kenneth Darryl Coleman, 58, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following an Aug. 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Kye Robert Cameron, 18, 2542 W. Meisenheimer Road, Ludington, was arraigned on misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Nicholas Lee Samuels, 40, 1047 Dunbar Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25. In a separate case, Samuels was arraigned on a felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a June 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 25.
Christian Lee Mitchell, 30, 304 S. Rowe St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 24, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an Aug. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Renee Ann Moline, 37, 616 E. Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on five counts of delivery/manufacturing a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following an Aug. 18 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotic Team (SSCENT). A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Kayla Jean Johnson, 29, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license was suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1. Johnson, in a separate case, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction after an Aug. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1. In a second separate case, Johnson was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an Aug. 20 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Nicholas Anthony Hammer, 34, 501 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following an Aug. 19 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Dismissals
Lori Ann Holden, 42, 7065 N. Dennis Road, Ludington, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice as a part of a felony plea agreement. Holden also had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice in a second file as a part of a felony plea agreement.
Zachary Alan Shurlow, 28, 618 1/2 E. Melendy, Ludington, had a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed without prejudice.