Arraignments
Joseph Steven Toth, 31, 15521 Seymour Road, Linden, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a May 15 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Robbie Lee Vance, 66, 6169 Meeuwenberg Drive, Twin Lake, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following an Aug. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26.
Melissa Marie Schmitz-Bromley, 26, 123 Broadway St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following an Aug. 18 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Julie Ann Prachar, 48, 807 S. Madison St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a July 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Jarrett Kennedy Strohmer-Ardell, 29, 14300 Royal Scot Way, West Olive, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct second degree relationship following an Aug. 19 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Renee Ann Moline, 36, 616 E. Dowland St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on four felony counts of controlled substance delivery/manufacture (narcotic/cocaine) less than 50 grams and two felony counts of maintaining a drug house following a July 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Dismissals
Veronica Sanjuanita Solis, 40, 4288 W. Hawley Road, Ludington, had a count of failing to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice.
Annabella Kaylinn-Rose Sroka, 19, 6714-A Andover Drive, Kalamazoo, had a count of marine safety — trespassing on pier dismissed without prejudice.
Danen Carl Frandsen, 27, 217 10th St., Manistee, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice.
Gary Richard Olson, 40, 6958 Sixth St., Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Olson had a count of registration expired/no plate on vehicle/no registration dismissed without prejudice.