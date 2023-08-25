Arraignments
Michael Lee Terryn, 51, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of not observing a governor’s burn ban following a May 9 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 34, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of retail fraud second degree following a March 2 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Michael Charles Joseph, 59, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
Tomasa Maria Johnson, 31, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of retail fraud third degree following a May 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trail hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Dawson Logan Martinez, 19, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $350 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Nicole Marie Papadakos, 40, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of trespassing following an Aug. 18 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Kevin James Kaiser, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% deposit bond set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Larry Glen Hindman, 86, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of refusing to obey a traffic order following an Aug. 1 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.
Michael Charles Joseph, 59, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a July 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $125 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
Dominic Joseph Garza, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving following a July 20 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.