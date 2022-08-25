Sentencings
Richard Lee Beck, 49, 206 N. Harrison Apt. 4, Ludington, was ordered to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Arraignments
Jessica Lynn Haynes, 27, no address listed, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree and a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper following an Aug. 21 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2. In a separate file, Haynes was arraigned on a felony count of larceny in a building following an Aug. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Andrew George Burba, 32, 73 Mason Road, Fairport, New York, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following an Aug. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Nickolas Joseph Amaya, 45, 14905 Third St., Hubbard Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with the presence of drugs and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a July 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Peggy Susan Lohse, 70, 209 N. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while impaired by liquor following a May 31 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Gary Lee Dayton, 70, 2701 Huizenga St. Trailer No. 32, Norton Shores, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a July 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Joshua Matthew Buck, 43, 3975 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following an Aug. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.
Gregory William Mayzes, 47, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Amber Ann Howell, 40, 3217 S. M-37, Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following an Aug. 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19.
Corey Evan Carsten, 36, 3008 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an Aug. 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Bryant Ray Selby, 26, 6550 E. Marshall Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an Aug. 6 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29. In a separate file, Selby was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 6 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Robert Charles Rodgers, 56, 431 S. Walhalla Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following an Aug. 4 incident investigated by the Michigan Depart of Natural Resources in Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29. In a separate file, Rodgers was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following an Aug. 4 incident investigated by the DNR Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.
Jacob Riley Odekirk, 29, 2800 N. Peterson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a July 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Dismissals
Justin Michael Stever, 31, 505 Second St., Ludington, had a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed. In a separate file, Stever had a count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied first offense.