Sentencings
Adam Troy Russell, 47, 1232 N. 122nd Ave., Hart, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with an expired license.
Austin Daniel Koster, 31, 1527 W. State St., was sentenced to 318 days in jail with credit for 318 days, and was ordered to pay $2,907.93 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to return rented property worth more than $200 but less than $1,000. Another charge of failing to return rented property worth more than $1,000 but less than $2,000 was dismissed without prejudice.
In a second case, Koster was sentenced to between 18 and 60 months in jail, with credit for 318 days served, after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed weapon; between 18 and 60 months after pleading guilty to unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and a maximum of 24 months, with credit for 318 days served, after pleading guilty to weapons felony firearm charge. The second and third sentences are to be served consecutively to each other. Koster was ordered to pay $334 in fines and costs. Three misdemeanors in the case — operating with license suspended/revoked/denied and two charges of larceny less than $200 — were dismissed without prejudice.
Arraignments
Michael Allan Davis, 61, P.O. Box 63, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony count of dangerous weapon miscellaneous following an Aug. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Kenneth Reagan McKinnon, 26, 4680 Pond Run, Canton, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with blood alcohol content of .17 or more following an Aug. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Jeremy Edward Iteen, 44, 910 E. Emily St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or under controlled substance following an Aug. 26 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only personal recognizance bond was set, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Kenneth Darryl Coleman, 58, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of third-degree retail fraud following an Aug. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash-only bond was set, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20. In a second case, Coleman was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of trespassing and drunk and disorderly conduct following an Aug. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. The charges will be addressed at the same pretrial hearing as the other case.
Bret David Zacharda, 51, P.O. Box 735, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of third-degree retail fraud following an Aug. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1. In a second case, Zacharda was arraigned on a felony charge of delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine following an Aug. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. The charges will be addressed at the same pretrial hearing as the other case.
Elizabeth Ann Beldock, 43, 809 Brother St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more and a misdemeanor count of failure to display a valid license following an Aug. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27.
Jonathan Sherrod Solomon, 29, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated assault/domestic assault, second offense, and a felony count of habitual offender, supplemental warrant, third conviction. A $5,000 cash-only bond was set, and a probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Dismissals
Izelia Maldonado, 26, 111 W. Willow St., had a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon dismissed without prejudice.