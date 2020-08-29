Sentencings
Neal Barton Guss, 28, 4931 1/2 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a unlicensed minor to drive.
Reegan Rees, 56, 3940 W. Kisler Road, Ludington, was sentenced to serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion which will be dropped when he pays $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Roger Dean Newton, 35, 310 S. Main St. Apt. 6, Custer, was sentenced to three days of jail with credit for three days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend impact weekend or Prime For Life Program and must pay $1,075 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance. A count of operating with blood alcohol content of 0.17 or greater was dismissed with prejudice.
Dylan James Hansen, 26, 9430 E. Filmore Road, Hesperia, was sentenced to 120 days of jail with credit for 120 days for pleading no contest to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and sentenced to 90 days of jail with credit for 90 days for pleading no contest to unlawful use of a license plate. He must also pay $175 in total fines and costs or perform 10 hours of community service within 30 days to waive the amount of fines due.
James R Shanklin Jr., 57, 5525 N. Custer Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend victim’s impact panel and pay $1,250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Juan Leonel Estrada, 50, 1556 E. Mill Road, Hart, was sentenced to pay $604.48 in fines and costs including $9.48 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Joshua James Hardy, 33, 4964 S. Stiles Road, Ludington, was sentenced to serve 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to allowing an unlicensed minor to drive. The discretionary jail term ends when the fines and costs are paid. A count of failing to maintain insurance and a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied were dismissed with prejudice.
Richard Joseph Byrne, 58, 12983 Noling Woods Drive, South Lyon, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year, lost hunting privileges until the end of 2025 and must pay $2,385 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to wildlife conservation part-taking deer, bear, wild turkey or wolf. A count of wildlife conservation part-taking deer, bear, wild turkey or wolf was dismissed without prejudice.
Arraignments
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 23, 102 S. Main St. Apt. 4, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a July 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Sept. 28.
James Leon Reterstoff, 44, 123 W. Broadway Ave., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree following a Feb. 24 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 20, 3846 Maple Drive, Wellston, was arraigned on a felony count of controlled substance — possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Aug. 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Chad Douglas Long, 28, 3265 One Mile, Sears, was arraigned on a felony county of carrying a concealed weapon following an Aug. 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Brandon James Mitchell, 29, 511 N. James St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon following an Aug. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2.
Randy Alan Jones, 55, 1025 N. Rath Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Aug. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Brian Douglas Mann, 28, 1320 N. Lasalle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense after an Aug. 23 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Floyd Jerome Straley, 70, 6162 N. Loggers Lane, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following an Aug. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Dismissals
Joseph Lee Oszust, 44, 1520 Betty Ave., Ludington, had a charge of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice.
Katherine Ann Root, 37, 408 N. Main St., Scottville, had a charge of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice.
Maria Alcaria Estrada, 52, 1556 E. Mill Road, Hart, had a charge of retail fraud third degree dismissed without prejudice.