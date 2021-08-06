Sentencings
Marcy Jean Socher, 54, no street address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Guadalupe Zamora Rangel, 72, 115 N. Emily St., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days and must pay $197 in fines and costs including $72 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. In a separate file, Rangel was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, must pay $3,625 in fines and costs including $3,500 in restitution, and cannot have a hunting license until after 2023 after pleading guilty to transporting/possession of deer without a validated tag. Counts of wildlife conservation part-taking deer/beer and hunt/fish without a license.
Miles David-Isaiah Roberts, 29, 184 N. Gordon Road, Scottville, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with an expired license.
Matthew Ryan Acklin, 1304 N. Rumbaugh Lane, Midland, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with an expired license.
Arraignments
Paul Edward Hayes, 39, 7615 W. 96th Place, Crown Point, Indiana, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of child abuse fourth degree, assault and battery and disorderly person drunk after a July 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Jessy Lee Avra, 45, 1744 Patrick Henry, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk after a July 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11. In a separate case, Avra was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked license following a July 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Maisyn Marie Alexander Stratton, 19, 11694 Waterman Road, Brooklyn, was arraigned on felony counts of delivering/manufacturing a methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and two counts of felony firearms following a July 30 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Eric Trolz, 31, 1200 Ellery Ave. Apt. 105, Jackson, was arraigned on felony counts of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of felony firearms and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 30 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $25,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Ryan John Whitworth, 41, 764 W. Hile Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny in a building following a July 4, 2017, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $750 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Seth David-Judah Wade, 31, 3605 W. Victory Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on felony counts of operating under the influence if liquor third offense and habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Aug. 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was schedule for Aug. 11.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 21, 3846 Maple, Wellston, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied after a July 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Christopher Aaron Plasterer, 25, 2328 N. 32nd St., Fountain, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance, improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no tags and driving while license expired after an Aug. 3 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23. In a separate case, Plasterer was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoke/denied after an Aug. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Ashley Ann Martinez, 32, 117 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended after a Feb. 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16.
Rayanne Grace Mclain, 20, 405 S. Elm St., Scottville, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence following an Aug. 4 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Scott Gale Vandevelde, 51, 803 S. Madison St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more following an Aug. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial date was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Michael Ray Oconnell, 74, 240 Sherman Oaks Lane Apt. 243, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after an Aug. 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Collin Christopher Drake, 26, 6060 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Bret Allen Whitsell, 58, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and driver transporting an open intoxicant after an Aug. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Michael Gregory Brault, 33, 621 E. Dowland Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Aug. 5 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 18.
Jessie James Outcalt, 40, 161 N. Jackpine Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after an Aug. 6 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Alexis Olivia Weathers, 24, 1857 Kennedy Blvd., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a June 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was schedules for Aug. 23.
Dismissals
Jeromy Richard Sobers, 44, 4716 N. Beaune, Ludington, had a charge of fraud by false pretenses more than $199 but less than $1,000 dismissed without prejudice after Sobers entered a plea in circuit court cases.
John Joseph Dilaura, 45, 501 Hancock St., Ludington, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice after Sobers pleaded responsible for driving without proof of insurance.
Angela Lynn Reterstoff, 45, 123 W. Broadway, Scottville had a charge of truancy dismissed without prejudice.
Jon Eric Lusk, 40, 207 S. Park St., Ludington, had a charge of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice per a plea agreement in a noter case.
Myrra Hixson, 23, 5876 Pleasant Ridge Road, Ludington, had a charge of stray dog; loose/running dog dismissed without prejudice.
Marie Kathleen Lake, 38, 117 W. State St., Scottville, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
William Andrew Battice, 34, 5092 W. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, had a charge of operating without license on person dismissed without prejudice as a part of a plea agreement.
Steven Eugene Peterson, 70, 409 First St., Ludington, had a charge of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed after pleading responsible to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.