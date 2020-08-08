Sentencings
Shannon Marie Whelan, 49, 2302 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $595 after pleading guilty to assault and battery. A charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing officer was dismissed with prejudice.
Cody Ethan Bayer, 23, 444 S. Meyers Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve a year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $1,113.77 in fines and costs including $518.77 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree. A charge of retail fraud third degree was dismissed with prejudice.
Zachary Scott Mitchell, 37, 5437 W. Angling Road, Ludington, was sentenced to paying $29.81 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A charge of theft of motor vehicle fuel and a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied were dismissed with prejudice.
Jeffery Clay Young, 50, no address listed, was sentenced to 50 days of jail with credit for 50 days, may serve 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion for the next year and must pay $195.06 in fines and costs including $70.06 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Brandon James Mitchell, 29, 406 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. B, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days, may serve 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $686.98 in fines and costs including $91.98 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Michael Munoz Ratliff, 30, 6280 Bryant Road, Ludington, was sentenced pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
James Richard Boles, 60, 2240 N. 34th St., Fountain, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs and if the amount is not paid must serve seven days in jail after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second and a count of license plate unlawful use were dismissed with prejudice.
Joseph Patrick Weldon, 44, 1465 Woodlawn Drive, Clare, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs including $100 in restitution and if the balance due was not paid by Aug. 7, he must serve seven days in jail after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Ronnie Cuellar Zuniga, 53, 708 St. Catherine, Ludington, was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for a day, may serve 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person drunk. A count of domestic violence and a count of malicious destruction of personal property were dismissed with prejudice.
Tyler Jacob Young, 25, 403 E. Third St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail and must pay $916 in fines and costs including $151 in restitution for pleading no contest to a count of attempted assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and to a count of breaking and entering without owner permission. On the attempted assault charge, Young may serve one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year. On the breaking and entering charge, Young may serve 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year.
Eric Earl Christman, 33, 5984 E. Fountain Road, Fountain, was sentenced to one day of jail with credit for a day, may serve 93 days at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the victims impact panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Phillip Lorenzo Formicola, 22, 27 S. Monroe St., Custer, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, may serve 93 days in jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the victims impact panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of failing to display a valid license on person was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Raymond Paul Stacey II, 20, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following a July 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Margaret Ann Sweet, 63, 303 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of maintaining a drug house following a March 3 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Andres Cantu, 57, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — public intoxication following an Aug. 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10.
Brent Alexander Swain, 23, 2429 High St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an Aug. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Obed Isaiah Gaytan, 32, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — public intoxication following an Aug. 3 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Fred Ratliff, 50, 1619 W. First St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of littering objects in path of a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of assault of battery following a June 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Steven Robert Gray, 61, 225 W. Ludington Ave., was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting following an Aug. 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24.
Darica Marie Brooks, 21, 926 S. Dennis Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace after an April 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Amy Marie Sherman, 40, 9654 S. Wildwood Blvd., Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecommunications device following a Dec. 1, 2019 arrest by James Hall. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Todd Andrew Gerardot, 33, 99 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a July 31 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Daryl Wayne Pierce, 31, 5713 Deerfield St., Portage, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after a July 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Shelby Maxine Stimes, 24, 710 E. Main St. Apt. 6, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree after a June 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.
Dismissals
Jenafae Marylin-Tess Turner-Cloutier, 25, 310 Ramsdell St., Manistee, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed without prejudice.