Sentencings
Lindsey Lee Towns, 33, 704 W. Lowell St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail, 12 months probation and must pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence was dismissed.
Alexander Christopher McGarry, 34, 804 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend the alcohol highway safety education program and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Tiera Leigh Pierce, 42, 2224 E. Elk Lane, Free Soil, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, eight days of jail and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence was dismissed.
Braden Michael Glass, 38, 580 N. Mill Irons Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a minor to hunt without supervision. In a separate file, Glass had a count o baiting deer in certain restricted counties dismissed.
Eric Wayne Glass, 39, 580 N. Mill Irons Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to transporting/possessing an uncased bow/firearm in a vehicle without a license.
Joshua Allen Parks, 47, 1199 S. Pierce St. Unit B, Lakewood, Colorado, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to bait deer in certain restricted counties.
Randy Adrian Wells, 57, 1801 Oak Drive, Traverse City, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in certain restricted counties.
Arraignments
Rose Marie Nadeau, 66, 2372 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of allowing dangerous animals to run at large following an Oct. 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Craig Matthew Wheaton, 33, 408 E. Melendy, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Nov. 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Joshua Terry Navis, 42, 433 N. Bean Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful imprisonment, a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and two felony counts of felony firearm following a Nov. 30 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Richard Joseph Bremer, 42, 5963 W. Sixth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Dec. 1 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Timothy Charles Zeller, 39, 610 E. Danaher Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Dec. 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Karinne Rose Keck, 21, 6118 Ivanhoe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Dec. 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Dayton Mathewe Budreau, 22, 7095 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following a Dec. 4 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Mark Rodney Sampson, 60, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Patrick Wayne Maschke, 39, 2725 E. Forrest St. Trailer 20, Rothbury, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Nov. 9 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Amber Skye McConnell, 22, 7993 E. Kinney Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates/fail to transfer/unregistered/no trailer plate following a Nov. 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19. In a separate file, McConnell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to display a valid license on person following a Nov. 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Dylan Wyatt King, 27, 2374 S. 16th Ave., Shelby, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a Nov. 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Dismissals
Floyd Leonard Smith, 40, 1520 Grant St. Apt. 3, Gary, Indiana, had a charge of fugitive from justice dismissed. In a separate file, Smith had a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed. In a second separate file, Smith had a charge of an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a driver dismissed. In a third separate file, Smith had a charge of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance dismissed.
Misty Sue Spalding, 37, 105 E. Beryl, Scottville, had a charge of driving while license is not valid/improper dismissed.
Jessica Ann Woodring, 29, 465 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a charge of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Derek Allen Dryden, 27, 6791 E. JK Ave., Kalamazoo, had a charge of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Richard Adam Jacob, 60, 916 Pemberton Road, Grosse Point, had a charge of baiting deer in restricted counties dismissed.