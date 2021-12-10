Sentencings
Tammy Louise Tanis, 58, 110 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to eight days of jail with credit for eight days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, complete outpatient counseling and pay $1,005 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a count of open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a driver. In a separate case, Tanis was sentenced to 11 days of jail with credit for 11 days, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $250 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. In a separate case, Tanis was sentenced to pay $100 in court costs after being found responsible to refusing to take a preliminary breath test. In a separate case, Tanis had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Tanis had a count of passenger with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Tanis had a count of littering dismissed with prejudice.
Amanda Nichole Stefaniak, 40, 6224 E. Free Soil Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to 19 days of jail with credit for 19 days, one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to child abuse fourth degree.
Jon Howard McKinley, 32, 5988 Orchard Lane, Ludington, was sentenced to seven days of jail with credit for seven days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion for one count and 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion for the second count, and pay $605 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of breaking and entering and a count of assault and battery. McKinley had a count of home invasion first degree and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense dismissed with prejudice.
Brent Ryan Wicklund, 39, 3370 Plainfield, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 60 days of jail with credit for 30 days, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,005 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense.
Richard Lee James, 51, 301 Court St. Apt. 509, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Arraignment
Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 32, 509 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A $500 cash bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 15.
Dismissal
Tina Ann Rose, 41, no address listed, Ludington, had a count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal less than $200 of property dismissed without prejudice.