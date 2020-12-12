Sentencings
Victoria Jane Williams, 27, 2026 Cannon Drive SW, Wyoming, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, must attend Alcoholics Anonymous three times per week for two years with written verification, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied and a count of a driver with an open intoxicant were dismissed with prejudice.
Sidney Joshua May, 25, 309 Fifth St. Apt. UP, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Andrea Mae Johnson, 43, 823 N. Benson Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 28 days of jail with credit for 28 days, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Weekend and pay $1,500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A count of operating while intoxicated second offense in a separate file was dismissed with prejudice.
Bernard Joe Bovee Jr., 47, 1380 Victory Corner Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 36 days of jail with credit for 36, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and may perform 60 hours of community service in the next six months instead of playing $595 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to child abuse fourth degree.
Angelo Devin Mendez, 22, 6509 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Cheyenne Jade Badour, 24, 1142 Pineway, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Joseph Paul Wildbahn, 55, 2468 S. Peacock Trail, Baldwin, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $845 in fines and costs including $250 in restitution after pleading guilty to no certificate of insurance for a charter boat. A charge of using fishing — use explosives/illegal nets/buying was dismissed with prejudice.
David Duane Bothwell, 44, 801 E. Loomis St., Ludington, was sentenced to 16 days of jail with credit for 16 days after pleading guilty to breaking and entering (illegal entry). A count of home invasion third degree and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth offense were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Wesley Donald Hackert, 34, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on misdemeanor count of prowling — disorderly after a Dec. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
Courtney Deanne Grey, 24, 6703 Lorne Drive, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a Dec. 3 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.
Terryn Dewayne Borgh, 23, 311 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with an electronic device and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Dec. 4 arrest. A $50,000 cash only bond was set. A preliminary examination was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Kenneth Edward Field, 28, 6735 Virnetta Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams and a felony count of controlled substance — maintaining a drug house following a Dec. 8 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23.
Julie Ann Prachar, 48, 807 S. Madison Apt 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence — second offense following a Dec. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Dismissals
Matthew Jason Case, 47, 624 E. Dowland, Ludington, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice.
Julie Ann Martin, 44, 4068 E. Church St., Fountain, had a count of assault or assault and battery dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Matthew Fox, 45, 610 N. Rowe, Ludington, had a count of assault or assault and battery dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher William Marcott, 36, 2693 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, had a count of breaking and entering — illegal entry dismissed without prejudice.
Kody Michael Shriver, 29, 1005 N. Custer Road, Ludington, had a count of malicious destruction of property dismissed without prejudice.
William Lee Dustman, 77, 506 S. George, Ludington, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a count of unlawful use of a license plate and a count of operating an unregistered vehicle dismissed without prejudice.
Jason Lee Carr, 36, 504 E. Dowland, Ludington, had a count of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and a possession of a controlled substance — analogues were dismissed without prejudice.