Sentencings
Brandy Marie Haan, 39, no address listed, Mears, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Damien T Ruddy, 49, 321 Fountain Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Andrew Brian Azzopardi, 56, 2702 Brunson Road, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation and $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating an unregistered vehicle was dismissed.
Richard Joseph Bremer, 42, 5963 W. Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Dominick James Cantu, 22, 60 Bevier St., Shelby, was sentenced to pay $255 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Cameron Wayne Morton, 22, 1165 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended jail term of 93 days, 12 months probation and $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty operating while impaired by liquor.
Brent Alexander Swain, 25, 2429 High St., Custer, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended jail term of 365 days, 12 months probation and $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. In a separate file, Swain was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended jail term of 93 days, 12 months probation and $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Jacob Kyle Vega, 43, 7156 Martin Road, Fountain, was sentenced to time served in jail, nine days of jail and $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing. In a separate file, Vega had a charge of fail to maintain security dismissed.
Shanna Michelle-Rae Tetzlaff, 22, 904 N. Washington Apt. No. 12, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failure to stop after a collision. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense was dismissed.
William Jay Wetherell, 52, 105 Fifth St. Apt. 1F, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
Jonathon Douglas Mills, 30, 5116 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of personal property less than $200 following an Oct. 29 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Dalton Joseph Verboam, 31, 922 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 107, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an Oct. 27 incident investigated by Ludington Police Department. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21. In a separate file, Verboam was arraigned on a felony count delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine following a Dec. 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21.
Matt Edward Ahlgren, 34, 155 S. Wildwood Run Apt. 18, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 following an Oct. 25 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Jacob Duane Reynolds, 32, 101 N. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Nov. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Brayan Fernando-Flores Martinez, 23, 923 Hill Road K, Houston, Texas, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Dec. 4 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Nathan Carl Morrill, 33, 5762 W. U.S. 10, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure following a July 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
George Franklin Campbell, 31, 1076 W. Meisenheimer, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license and a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a Dec. 8 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Tania Hernandez, 52, 2272 E. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following an Oct. 29 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Jamie Lee Fiebig, 39, 5707 W. Barton St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Oct. 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Michael Stanley Kubiak, 70, 501 E. Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants by a driver in a motor vehicle following a Nov. 16 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Randy Leverne Salmon, 65, 3808 E. Hawley Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of baiting deer in certain restricted counties following a Nov. 15 incident investigated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Darlene Elaine Berkel, 75, 4741 N. Lasalle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of feeding deer/elk in area closed to feeding following a Nov. 16 incident investigated by the DNR Cadillac. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19.
Dismissals
Jaqueline Marie North, 35, 128 N. Taylor Road, Branch, had a count of driving while license expired dismissed.