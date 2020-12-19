Sentencings
Dominic Christopher Bell, 26, 4931 E. U.S. 10, Custer, was sentenced to 32 days in jail with credit for two days, 93 days in jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week with written verification and pay $1,095 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance.
Larry James Dyer, 59, 3630 Holton Duck Lake Road, Twin Lake, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days in jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must have substance abuse and anger management evaluations, attend Alcoholic Anonymous twice a week for a year with written verification and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence second offense was dismissed with prejudice.
Bradley Robert McClure, 32, 5808 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of a driver with an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle was dismissed with prejudice.
Raymond Joseph Utz-Harrington, 31, 5877 Beaune Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 27 days of jail with credit for 27 days, 93 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, continue substance use disorder and mental health counseling, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice per week for the next two years with written verification, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $1,400 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while under the influence. A count of carrying a concealed weapon and a count of accident to fixtures was dismissed.
Eva Marie Hill, no birthdate given, 127 E. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was sentenced to 90 days in jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion, must make sure her son is enrolled in school and stays enrolled until 18 and pay $285 in fines and costs after being found guilty by the court for truancy.
Richard Lee James, 50, 915 E. Maple St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license.
Matthew Robert Losch, 31, 2008 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $970 in fines and costs including $375 in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee less than $1,000 but more than $200.
Nicole Christine Jaquinde, 48, 7112 Baltic Drive SW, Byron Center, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 180 days of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week for two years with written verification, and pay $1,425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.17. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a count of operating while intoxicated second offense were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Raymond Jeffrey Lewis, 33, 11671 Heron Drive, Lakeview, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion — less than $200, second of subsequent offense after a Dec. 18 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, 410 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of public intoxication after a Dec. 17 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.
Orville Joseph Simmons, 48, 504 Dowland St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass after a Dec. 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Julie Ann Prachar, 48, 807 S. Madison Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after a Dec. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Laura Marie Huck-Chadwick, 38, 916 N. Rath, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree after a Dec. 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23.
Raquel Angela Lopez, 28, 179 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of controlled substance delivery/manufacture (narcotic/cocaine) after a Dec. 10 arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23.
Kimberly Ann Iteen, 52, 403 Johnson St., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Bryan James Prachar, 38, 807 S. Madison Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after a Dec. 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
Andrew Michael Desmarais, 32, 99 Ivan Road, Scottville, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of break and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 following a Dec. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
Haley Michelle Skaggs, 21, 307 Fifth St. Apt. 5, Manistee, was arraigned on three misdemeanor counts of domestic violence following a Dec. 15 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set.
Bailey Evan Conkright, 1341 South St., Dansville, was arraigned on a felony count of uttering and publishing, a felony count of forgery and a felony count of false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 following a Dec. 17 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 30.
Dismissals
Jennifer Ann Jenkins, 50, 210 Fourth St., Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed without prejudice.