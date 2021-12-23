Arraignments
Neal Barton Guss, 29, 4931 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle following a Dec. 19 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Kevin Allan Fitch, 32, 1007 Forest Ave., Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Dec. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022. In a separate case, Fitch was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Dec. 22 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.