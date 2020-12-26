Arraignments
Joshua Everett Smith, 39, 1038 Lancer Lane, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance after a Dec. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $150 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1, 2021.
Seth Eric Rydstrom, 18, 923 Vine St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Dec. 21 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Alexander Cole Mayse, 21, 7015 N. 120th Ave., Hart, was arraigned on two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 16 after a Dec. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021. In a separate case, Mayse was arraigned on a felony county of criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 16 after a Dec. 23 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.