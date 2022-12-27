Sentencings
Ronald James Dombak, 49, 1411 Beckwithview St., Grand Rapids, was sentenced to jail time served and to pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Antonio Bruce, 37, 904 N. Emily St. B4, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid or improper. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense was dismissed. In a separate file, Bruce was sentenced to $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid or improper license. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed.
Daniel Michael Fitch, 42, 712 N. Emily St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Trisha Ann Hallberg, 48, 5884 E. Ford Lake Road, Fountain, was sentenced to a delayed sentence of $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission.
Tania Talea-Garcia Hernandez, 29, 2272 E. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of vehicle code.
Doyle Paul Kenyon, 25, 595 Fifth St., Manistee, was sentenced to time served in jail, three months probation and pay $48.23 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200.
Angelina Calihua Salvador, 31, 2687 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Luke Matthew Thompson, 21, 128 N. Green Creek Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Deziray Marie Ramos, 22, 724 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
David Jordan Wahr, 29, 97 Lake St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a June 27 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Mark Vincent Schwab, 64, 518 W. Dobias Trail, Baldwin, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a May 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Devin William Hawkins, 29, 707 N. Rowe St., Ludington was arraigned on on a felony count of delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine following a Nov. 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28. Hawkins was also arraigned on a felony count of delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine following a Nov. 10 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28. In a second separate file, Hawkins, 414 Thornwild Drive Apt. 2, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of having a dangerous weapon and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Dec. 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.
Yunier Almenteros, 39, 5743 S. Merrillville Road, Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree following a Sept. 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.
Kaydee Marie Compeau, 23, 5486 W. Meisenheimer Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a driver transporting in a motor vehicle following a Dec. 11 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
Trevor Michael Henriksen, 22, 6962 Stiles Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Dec. 11 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Eric Anthony Hernandez, 35, 703 S. Washington, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct second degree relationship following an Oct. 21 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.
Matthew Jon McConnell, 42, 1014 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Nov. 17 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.
Joseph Michael Leclair, 62, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault following a Dec. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Gary Lynn Dewey, 73, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Dec. 15 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
Abram Rene Hernandez, 32, 103 S. Columbia Ave., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count resisting and obstructing an officer following a Dec. 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.
Sierra Rose Sutton, 21, 8175 Main St., Bear Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Dec. 18 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Daryl Eugene Essex, 41, 5390 N. 88th Ave., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Dec. 2 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Jeffrey Lee Scholten, 51, 393 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
David Shannon Tucker, 56, 357 E. Washington Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Nov. 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Brian Adam Lange, 37, 714 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a Nov. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
Dismissals
Timothy Ryan Sullivan, 54, 201 W. First St., Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
James Allen Wolffis, 46, 920 Waverly Ave., Grand Haven, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense dismissed.
Amber Skye McConnell, 23, 7993 E. Kinney Road, Branch, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed. In a separate file, McConnell had a count of failing to display a license plate dismissed.
Rose Marie Nadeau, 66, 2372 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, had a count of allowing dangerous animals to to run large dismissed.
Cara Ann Ramsey, 29, 410 S. Tyndall Road, Branch, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Ashley Lynn Hornacek, 36, 6704 Virnetta Drive, Ludington, had two counts of truancy dismissed.
Brenda Sue Ritz, 45, 3918 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, had a count of truancy dismissed.