Sentencing
Stephen Lyle Dekilder Jr., 51, 7179 S. Kidd Blvd, Idlewild, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Christopher Aaron McDonald, 37, 1106 Blossom Drive, Three Rivers, was sentenced to a suspended term of 365 days of jail, 12 months probation and pay $980 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense.
Jon Curtis Caughey, 76, 1650 W. Harbour Towne Circle, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in certain restricted counties.
Joshua Scott Kutchinski, 45, 4638 W. 52nd St., Baldwin, was sentenced to pay $385 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to baiting deer in certain restricted counties.
Arraignments
Jacob Kyle Vega, 43, 7156 Martin Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Nov. 7, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 10% bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Josiah Robert Fenner, 18, 5114 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree, a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000 and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following a Oct. 21 incident investigated by Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Connor Thomas Timinski, 25, 716 N. James St., Ludington, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Nov. 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Steven Jay Updyke, 38, 604 W. Forest Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended following a Nov. 23 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Fred Arthur Christmas, 64, 2181 E. Garfield St., Shelby, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Nov. 24 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Devin William Hawkins, 29, 707 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following Nov. 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 10% bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Nicolas Lich Contreras, 25, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following a Nov. 29 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 6.