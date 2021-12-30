Sentencing
William David Clinton, 57, 225 Commerce Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 20 days of jail with credit for 20 days after pleading no contest to assault and battery.
Arraignments
Kelly Christine Knutson, 28, 1950 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Dec. 24 arrest by States, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotic Team. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Kegan David Strait, 21, 720 E. Filer St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count operating under the influence causing incapacitation injury following a Dec. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Scott David Alexander, 60, 2233 Sherman Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense following a Dec. 25 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Sebastian Dean Moore, 29, 517 S. Johnson Road, Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Dec. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Meredith Anne Cushman, 38, 906 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Dec. 26 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Chad Fredrick Collins, 30, no current address, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 after a Dc. 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Kyle Frederick Schilling, 33, no street address, Walhalla, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing officer, a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction. A $5,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022.
Harley Michael Fisher, 25, 1779 Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Dec. 23 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.
Donnie Ray Totten, 26, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Dec. 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022.
Michael Mason Durham, 31, 306 E. State St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Dec. 28 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.