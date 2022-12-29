Arraignments
Michaela Lou Verboam, 29, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Dec. 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023. In a separate file, Verboam was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Dec. 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.
Loreto Ulises Lopez, 24, 209 S. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of fourth degree arson following a Nov. 27 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.
Michael Owen Nettles, 31, 6989 White Bridge, Belding, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Dec. 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.
Courtney Sue O’Connell, 35, 2323 N. Morse Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 26 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23, 2023.
Dismissal
Randy Laverne Salmon, 65, 3808 E. Hawley Road, Custer, had a charge of bait deer in certain restricted counties was dismissed.