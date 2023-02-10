Sentencings
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, no address listed, Ludington, was sentenced to eight days in jail with credit for time served and pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Lori Margaret Snyder, 49, 105 Fifth St. Apt. R, Ludington, was sentenced to four days in jail with credit for time served and a suspended fine of for pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. In a separate file, Snyder had a count of false information to a police officer dismissed.
Matthew Jon Mcconnell, 42, 1014 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly person jostling. A count of interfering with electronic communications was dismissed.
Richard Eugene Jennings II, 39, 6426 Hall Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $625 in fines and costs after being found guilty by the court of hunting over a bait pile.
Arraignments
Bradley Daniel Gilman, 33, no address listed, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 26, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Josiah Robert Fenner, 18, 5114 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Nov. 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Nicholas Lee-Scott Michels, 28, 25 S. Walhalla Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following an Oct. 17, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Bonnie Joan Graham, 62, 225 Commerce Ave., Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a felony count of harboring felons following a Jan. 25 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Margaret Ann Sweet, 66, 103 N. Reinberg St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Kurstin Anne-Marie Sumner, 38, 7854 E. Chickasaw Trail, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Feb. 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Carl Lee Herring, 32, 7854 Chickasaw Trail, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
David Michael Wood, 50, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on four misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following a Feb. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Jacob Ray Warner, 58, 5928 E. Fountain Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating without a license or multiple licenses following a Jan. 18 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13. In a separate file, Warner was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 18 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Dismissals
Amber Ann Howell, 40, 2328 N. 32nd St., Fountain, had a count of malicious destruction of property less than $200 dismissed.
Jacob Duane Reynolds, 33, 101 N. State St., Scottville, had a count of assault and battery dismissed.