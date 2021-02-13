Sentencing
Orville Joseph Simmons, 48, 5988 Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to eight days in jail with credit for eight days, may serve 30 days in jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Arraignments
Charles Alton Petersen, 47, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with a electronic communications and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense after a Dec. 29, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Patricia Ruth Wiggins, 62, 823 Benson Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Dec. 10, 2020, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16.
Tyler Austin Hendrickson, 26, 1039 S. 44th St., Wyoming, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence an officer after a Feb. 7 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Lloyd Michael Phillips, 38, 2587 W. Meisenheimer Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Casey Allen Lindeman, 30, 2210 Stronach Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious use of telecommunications services following a Feb. 9 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Amber Jean Sanders, 28, 710 E. Fourth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance — methamphetamine following a Feb. 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Steven Troy Miller, 46, 6775 S. Branch Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon while under the influence of liquor and a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol of 0.17 or more following a Feb. 11 arrest of Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Alyssa Marie Harvey, 18, 105 N. Staffon St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.