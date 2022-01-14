Sentencing
Jeremy Scott Tiemann, 46, 11 Wesley Court, Sidney, Illinois, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $955 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Dismissal
Abram Rene Hernandez, 31, 103 S. Columbia Ave., Scottville, had a charge of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and a count of carrying a concealed weapon dismissed without prejudice.