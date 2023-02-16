Sentencings
Shawn Ryan Boles, 41, 2788 E. Hoague Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to maintain security (no insurance).
Harley Michael Fisher, 26, 1179 N. Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served, six months probation and pay $525 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence.
Jacob Ray Warner, 58, 5928 E. Fountain Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $250 fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code. In a separate file, Warner had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Wyatt James Back, 19, 7433 S. Morse Road, Branch, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term 93 days of jail, 12 months probation, attend the Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Kaydee Marie Compeau, 23, 837 S. Gordon Road, Scottville, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days of jail, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of having an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Damien T Ruddy, 50, 321 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Jamie Lee Fiebig, 40, 5707 W. Barton St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Arraignments
Cody Douglas Wallace-Hill, 26, 8772 E. Kinney Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a June 23, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Jason Robert Olk, 40, 1308 26th St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Daniel Gregory Mazeika, 42, 410 N. Delia St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of leaving the state and failing to pay child support following an Oct. 1, 2020, incident investigated by Deana Smith and Donald Christy. A $10,000 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Caleb Isiah Russell, 19, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion following a Feb. 8 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Brandon Matthew Jablonski, 30, 239 Gibson Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct third degree with multiple variables and a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree multiple variables following a Jan. 21 incident investigated by Aaron Kidner. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Keith Douglas Weiner, 64, 8435 Northwest St., Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Cameron Wayne Morton, 22, 1165 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 24 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27. In a separate file, Morton was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of violation of restricted license following a Jan. 24 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Jonathan Sherrod Solomon Jr., 31, 702 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating without a license/multiple licenses following a Jan. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Christian Cordero-Ortega, 21, 1519 U.S. 10, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while unlicensed/never applied following a Jan. 25 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Dismissals
Anthony Nelson Cole, 52, 206 Jackson Road, Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Alex Sage Michael Gilbert, 21, 1455 Oaklea St., Muskegon, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Jeffrey Lee Scholten, 51, 393 E. Wilson Road, Scottville, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Ryan William Zwiefka, 38, No. 2 Harbor Point Drive, Manistee, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Tyler Michael Chavalia, 30, 914 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 1, Ludington, had a count of operating with no license/multiple licenses dismissed.
Phillip Edward Mallory Roberts, 36, 432 Spruce St. Apt. 3, Manistee, had a count of walk/talk/see impaired by use of controlled substance dismissed. In a separate file, a count of prowling — disorderly was dismissed.
Melissa Anne Tompkins, 35, 4049 S. Cedar Road, Chase, had a count of having a check of non-sufficient funds more than $100 but less than $500 dismissed.