Sentencings
Tristan Roger Levine, 23, 5919 S. Woods Road, Branch, was sentenced to one year of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
George Franklin Campbell, 31, 400 W. Third St., Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $515 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to aggravated assault.
Allison Lee Quick, 21, 400 W. Third St., Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $515 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to aggravated assault.
Richard Lee James, 51, 301 E. Court St. Apt. 509, Ludington, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Erik Matthew Doffing, 30, 212 Franklin St., Ludington, was sentenced to 20 days of jail with credit for 18 days and two days to be served, attend victims impact panel and pay $425 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a charge of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver. On the first charge, Doffing was also sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion. On the second charge, Doffing was also sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion. In a separate case, Doffing, 7005 W. 10th St., Ludington, was sentenced to $50 for pleading guilty to driving with license suspended/revoked/denied.
Arraignments
William Rhody Dwyer, 53, 704 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 11 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23.
Derrick Preston Patton, 48, 2526 N. Victory Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Feb. 14 arrest by the MasonCounty Sheriff’s Office. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Eric Michael Heath, 40, 601 E. Danaher, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious use of telecommunications service following a Feb. 11 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Michaela Lou Verboam, 28, 607 E. Danaher, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance — analogues following a Jan. 14 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for March 2.
Delphos Benjamin-Amos Kollhoff, 33, 655 Hastings St., Traverse City, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for March 2.