Sentencings
Aubrey Lynn Douglas, 31, 3232 Roosevelt Road Apt. Z6, Muskegon, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to giving false information to a police officer. A count of driving with an invalid license or improper license was dismissed with prejudice.
Sean Michael Herbert, 37, 3884 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $310 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering without owner’s permission. A count of driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Clinton Duane Franklin, 44, 418 N. Ferry St., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Feb. 12 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Kelly Christine Roeglin, 27, 1950 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams following a Feb. 14 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Thomas Donal Shepard, 34, 501 N. Lavinia, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 14 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Tina Ann Rose, 40, 5405 Rasmussen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Dec. 8, 2020, arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Brian Patrick Lund, 35, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of possession of analogues following a Feb. 15 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
David-John Reilly, 40, 76 E. Cherry St., Twin Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Feb. 12 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 15.
Elizabeth Gail Sannes, 51, 453 Third St., Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree following a Feb. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Cody Joe Rozner, 22, 309 E. James St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Feb. 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A review hearing was scheduled for Feb. 19.
Leila Marie Pamame, 34, 143 N. Jebavy Drive Apt. 16, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy following a Feb. 16 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 3.
Eleasar Esparza Jr., 29, 5634 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a chemical agent following a Feb. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Melissa Ann Slimmen, 44, 4823 N. Anderson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 17 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Richard Massey Thomas, 34, 410 Washington Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree and a felony count of domestic violence third offense after a Feb. 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 3.