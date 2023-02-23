Sentencings
Thomas Leroy Rees, 34, 5988 Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to fail to maintain security (no insurance).
Jared Michael Miller, 22, 8862 N. Budzinski Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to pay $125 in fines and costs after being found guilty of failing to report an accident.
Arraignments
Justin Ray Harper, 39, 15282 Hawks Ridge Drive Apt. M5, Bath, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault following a July 2, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Ashley Marie Eggli, 29, no address listed, Traverse City, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following an Oct. 14, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Xzavier Allen Thompson, 18, 5683 N. Tyndall Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property more than $200 but less than $1,000 following a Nov. 18, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Devon Joseph-Edwin Wakelin, 25, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of interfering with an electronic communications, domestic violence and habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Dec. 9, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 1.
Adam Troy Russell, 49, 26 N. State St. Apt. 104, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Dec. 15, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8. In a separate file, Russell was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Nov. 15, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 8. In a second separate file, Russell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while not licensed or never applied following a Jan. 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Eugene Junior Seymore, 37, 6532 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on four misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 23, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Nicole Marie Johnson, 40, 105 S. Emerson Lake Drive, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Sept. 22, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Tina Marie Munoz, 44, 3333 N. Lincoln Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Nov. 23, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Jerid Wayne Strzynski, 40, 650 W. U.S. 10/31, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Jan. 27 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 1.
Michael Thomas Chick, 42, 9631 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Dale Skyler Simerson, 44, 605 Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on five misdemeanor courts of retail fraud third degree following a Nov. 15, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Kyla Raquel Navarro, 22, 1443 S. Rohrmoser Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Feb. 12 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Adam Bradley Kaminski, 43, 5485 Whiting Ave., Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Jan. 17 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 13.
Dismissals
Kevin Michael Wojtaszak, 65, 3516 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy dismissed.
Randolph Joseph Bowman, 59, 6677 W. Maple, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.