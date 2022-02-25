Sentencings
Harley Michael Fisher, 25, 1779 Tallman Lake Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 35 days of jail with credit for two days and 33 days to be served, a year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion, attend Impact Weekend, attend either Alcoholics Anonymous or the Mason County Recovery Group with proof submitted to the court, must attend the Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) program and pay $1,015 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense.
David Matthew Stec, 35, 713 E. Dexter St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. A count of failing to stop or identify self after an accident was dismissed with prejudice.
William James Collier, 38, 1130 W. Williamson Ave., Flint, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, and pay $425 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to domestic violence. In a separate case, Collier had two counts of truancy dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Danielle Nicole Kalis, 27, 6690 E. Borowski, Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a Feb. 18 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Richard Paul Brown, 32, 305 E. Broadway, Scottville, was arraigned on a two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Feb. 21 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 9.
Robert Leslie Dewey, 46, 3925 N. Stiles Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a Feb. 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause conference was scheduled for March 9.
James Russell Daugherty, 66, 3624 W. Forest Hills Circle, Ludington, kwas arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person disturbing the peace following a Feb. 24 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 14.
Dismissals
John Edward Lange, 19, 2588 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, had a count of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Jessy Lee Avra, 46, no address listed, Scottville, had a count of disorderly person-drunk dismissed without prejudice.