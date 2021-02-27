Sentencings
Jacob Matthew Howe, 28, 400 W. Third St. Apt. 409, Scottville, was sentenced to seven days of jail with credit for seven days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $595 in fines and costs in after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. A charge of prohibited use of chemical agents was dismissed with prejudice.
Megan Nicole Nellett, 30, 2943 N. Keystone Road, Traverse City, was sentenced to 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion and pay $815 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud second degree.
Nicholas James Piehl, 26, 3331 W Jones Lakes Road, Grayling, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $745 in fines and costs including $100 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Christopher Wayne Hatch, 50, 3441 S. Masten Road, Branch, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $995 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to domestic violence second offense. A count of assault by strangulation was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, a count of refusing to take a preliminary breath test was dismissed without prejudice. In a second separate case, a count of littering on public or private property or water was dismissed without prejudice.
Arraignments
Tyler Jo Fink, 25, 1525 Lot 29 W. Countyline Road, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Feb. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 3.
Dale Skyler Simerson, 42, 407 S. Harrison Apt. 4, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 second offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a June 24, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set.
Marjorie Ann Anderson, 69, 619 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of vehicle driver with open intoxicants following a Feb. 20 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Stephen Allan Lange, 48, no address listed, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking following a Feb. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $25,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 10.
Mitchell Sidney Fuller, 31, 1068 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion first degree, two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction after a Feb. 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 10.
Jesse James Buckhout, 37, 1167 Flemming Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Feb. 25 arrest by the Michigan State Police. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 3.
Justin Scott Gannon, 26, 1141 Daisy Lane Lot 13, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device and a felony count of felony firearms following a Feb. 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for March 3.
Dismissals
Austin James McCumber, 25, 602 E. Danaher St., Ludington, had a count of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property dismissed without prejudice.