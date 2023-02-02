Sentencings
Autumn Lanne Jourden, 31, 4716 N. Beaune Road, Ludington, was sentenced to 19 days of jail with credit for time served for pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Darrell Ray Palmer III, 29, no address listed, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for time served and must pay $20.99 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Brian Levi Morkert, 40, 507 Sixth St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate.
Joel Elias Titsworth, 59, no address listed, was sentenced to 29 days in jail with credit for time served for pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Bryan Kenneth Vanloo, 37, 10561 W. Garbow Road, Middleville, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, attend Alcohol Highway Safety Education Program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of having an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle was dismissed.
Arraignments
Stanley James Welc, 47, 390 W. Garfield Road, Twin Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a May 27, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Rudy Lee Walkley, 33, 5277 S. Pere Marquette Hwy., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Dec. 12, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6.
Rachel Marie Mclain, 41, 405 S. Elm, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of truancy following a Dec. 13, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6.
Marisssa Lynn Scherf, 44, 112 California Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Jan. 20 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Eddie Keith Rogers, 66, 722 E. Danaher St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Jan. 25 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was held Feb. 1. Rogers was referred for a competency evaluation.
Bryan Daniel Tucker, 54, 16536 Taft Road, Spring Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Jan. 26 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Tyler Michael Chavalia, 30, 914 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count operating without a license or multiple licenses following a Jan. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Ryan Joseph Anthony, 36, 922 E. Tinkham Apt. 108, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 13 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Dismissals
Chandler Kiernan Gordon, 21, 6279 Dewey Road, Ludington, had a count of harboring runaways dismissed.
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 22, 27 S. Monroe St., Custer, had a count of domestic violence dismissed. Kelley also had a count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 dismissed in a separate case.
David Timothy Wingate, 22, 2585 N. Lincoln, Ludington, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Molli Lynn Eiserman, 35, 1565 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Christopher Michael Marquez, 34, 210 E. Second St., Scottville, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Billie Irene Mustaikis, 35, 1307 S. Sherman St., Ludington, had two counts of malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $100 and a count of disorderly person disturbing the peace dismissed.
Marcelina Victoria Shriver, 25, 4565 S. Brye Road, Ludington, had a count of driving while license expired dismissed.
Jerid Wayne Strzynski, 40, 650 W. U.S. 10, Scottville, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
James Russell Shafer, 56, 7233 S. Cabana Road, Custer, had a count of trespassing while operating an ORV was dismissed.