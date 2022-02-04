Arraignments
James Allen Rose Jr., 42, 920 N. Harrison, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of home invasion second degree and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
Tyler Thomas Martin, 26, 322 E. Dowland St. Apt. 2, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense following a Jan. 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9.
Luis Miguel Flores-Rodriguez, 41, 5111 N. William St., Fountain, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a telecommunications device following a Jan. 29 arrest by the Scottville Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Erik Matthew Doffing, 30, 212 Franklin St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver following a Jan. 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7.
Timothy Dale Ferguson, 55, 302 N. Robert St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Jan. 29 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.
Douglas Andrew Fulton, 62, 865 N. Amber Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.
Garrett Scott Buck, 30, 2622 W. Anthony Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of malicious of destruction of a building less than $200 following a Feb. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.