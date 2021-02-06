Sentencings
Rolando Jesse Villarreal Jr., 47, 304 Fifth St., Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days, may serve one year in jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion (on the operating while intoxicated charge)/may serve 93 days in jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion (on the driving while license suspended/revoked/denied charge), complete at alcohol highway safety education course, attend Alcoholics Anonymous twice a week for a year with written verification for the court, attend Impact Weekend and pay $1,605 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and operating while intoxicated second offense. In a separate case, Villarreal was ordered to pay $100 after being found responsible for refusing a preliminary breath test.
Devin Glenn Urie, 24, 1120 S. Lafayette St., Greenville, was sentenced to pay $285 after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Arraignments
James Robert Schmitz, 27, 710 E. Main St. Apt. 20, Hart, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Jan. 30 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Kyle Avery Michels, 25, 6954 E. U.S. 10, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Jan. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Andrew Blue Lawrence, 30, 218 Everett St., Cadillac, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 4, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Michael Anthony Garcia, 50, 303 N. Rowe St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Jan. 31 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 33, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams, a felony count of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture a controlled substance and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 20, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 cash bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Juan Louis Andaverde, 23, 14958 172nd Road, Grand Haven, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Feb. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Donald Thomas Miller, 32, 602 E. Danaher Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following a Feb. 2 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
John Peter Husted, 48, 309 N. Delia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person — public intoxication following a Jan. 30 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.
Joshuea Michael Boger, 43, 505 S. Main St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense, a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of driver with an open intoxicant following a Feb. 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Eleasar Jr Esparza, 29, 5634 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of prohibited use of a chemical agent following a Feb. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Shannon George Courtland, 32, 2190 N. Lasalle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Feb. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 1.
Amanda Jean Couturier, 30, 3850 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense and a misdemeanor count of driving with a open intoxicant following a Feb. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for March 8.
Dylan Michael Buck, 17, 3975 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct third degree multiple variables following a June 16, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Brett Ray Husted, 23, 456 E. Saginaw Road, Sanford, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree force or coercion following a Dec. 25, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17.
Sean Cameron Buser, 31, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Feb. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22.