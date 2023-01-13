Sentencings
Patrick Wayne Maschke, 40, 2725 E. Forrest St. Trailer 20, Rothbury, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs for driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense. In a separate file, Maschke had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Hallie Alexis Morton, 26, 1141 Daisy Lane Lot 13, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs for driving while license not valid/improper license.
Timothy Frank Stargaard, 66, 731 S. Amber Road, Scottville, was sentenced to time served in jail, attend alcohol highway safety education program, six months probation and pay $645 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Dayton Mathewe Budreau, 22, 7095 W. Decker Road, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, six months probation and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person drunk.
Andrew Michael Desmarais, 35, 411 Maple St. Apt. 4, Big Rapids, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, 12 months probation and pay $390 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services.
Dylan Wyatt King, 27, 2374 S. 16th Ave., Shelby, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Caleb Isiah Russell, 19, 1388 W. Sugar Grove Road, Scottville, was sentenced to suspended fines and costs for a guilty plea of driving while license not valid/improper license.
David Shannon Tucker, 56, 357 E. Washington Road, Pentwater, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Brooke Leeann Avery, 30, 41 43rd St., Grand Rapids, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Nicolas Lich Contreras, 25, 605 S. Wahsington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail, 12 months probation and pay $390 in fines and costs after pleading no contest to disorderly person jostling.
Meagan Verona Krupinski, 39, 225 W. Ludington Ave. Apt. 210, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to embezzlement by an agent or trustee less than $200.
Darlene Elaine Berkel, 75, 1069 Leroux Road, Norton Shores, was given a delayed sentence to pay $200 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to feeding deer/elk in area closed to feeding.
Arraignments
Anthony Nelson Cole, 51, 206 S. Jackson Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Dec. 2, 2022, incident investigated by retail fraud third degree. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Jason J Trowbridge, 41, 6735 E. Butters Road, Fountain, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 6 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Thomas Lee England, 33, 1015 Vine St., Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of motor vehicle unlawful driving away following a Nov. 4, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Harley Michael Fisher, 26, 1779 N. Talman Lake Road, Fountain, was arraigned on misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 21, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Damien T Ruddy, 50, 321 Fountain Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Dec. 16, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Jeremy Adam Obrien, 37, 1717 S. Reid Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of having an unlicensed dog following a Dec. 3, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Lige Lewis Holder, 21, 605 1/2 E. Dowland St. Apt. Up, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no tailer plate following a Dec. 11, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Kari Michelle Stoklosa, 44, 11220 Meyers Lake Ave., Rockford, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a Dec. 31, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Samuel Anthony Manino, 66, 200 E. Loomis St. Apt. 404, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Jan. 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Joel Elias Titsworth, 59, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person drunk following a Jan. 4 in incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Larry Scott Riker, 56, 240 Sherman Oaks Apt. 242, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Antonia Rose Boltze-Sweeris, 19, 6896 Black Lake Road, Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Michael Joseph Ramsey, 30, 76 S. Walhalla Road, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdmeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.
Stephen James Mishler, 32, 1545 W. Fisher Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Jan. 10 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Dismissals
Daryl Eugene Essex, 41, 5390 N. 88th Ave., Hart, had a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
David Jordan Wahr, 29, 97 Lake St., Manistee, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Britney Marie Derooy, 18, 414 Thornwild Drive Apt. B2, Scottville, had a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
Michael Stanley Kubiak, 70, 501 E. Fifth St., Ludington, had a count of an open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle dismissed.
Charles Keith Moody, 33, 3288 Burrell Ave., Flint, had a count of possession of methamphetamine, a count of possession of cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Michael Owen Nettles, 31, 6989 White Bridge, Belding, had a count of driving while license not valid/improper license dismissed.
James Rolfe Mccray, 63, 4189 W. Isabella Road, Shepherd, had a count of fishing with illegal gear — treble hook dismissed.