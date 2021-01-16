Sentencings
Laura Marie Huck-Chadwick, 38, 916 N. Rath, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $280 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering (ilegal entry). A count of home invasion first degree was dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Raymond Kenneth Hardmon, 38, 3677 S. Pere Marquette Highway, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense following a Jan. 8 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20.
Brent Norman Ginter, 28, 110 Elm St. Apt. A, Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams following a Jan. 10 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20.
Johnthan Dale Moore, 46, 687 Turner St., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a felony count of habitual offender warrant fourth conviction. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Devehance Joqui Walker, 25, 2136 W. Charles St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Jan. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27. In a separate case, Walker was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Jan. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Sean Michael Herbert, 36, 3884 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense, breaking and entering without owner’s permission following a Dec. 16, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 308 N. Rowe Apt. 4, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (analogues) after a Sept. 18, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000, cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Dismissals
Mikayla Lynn Terry, 23, 929 N. Gaylord, Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed without prejudice.
Kay Elizabeth Stakenas, 63, 6565 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, had a count of assault or assault and battery dismissed without prejudice.