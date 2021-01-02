Arraignments
Krista Michelle Rodriguez, 43, 915 E. Maple Apt. 1, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Dec. 27, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
Jaxon Laine Tate, 22, 2027 E. Tyler Road, Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of failed to report an accident after a Dec. 27, 2020, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Anastasiya S. Shamailova, 26, 2932 Avenue V Apt 4E, Maspeth, New York, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a Dec. 28, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Ethan Thomas Moody, 36, 1857 Kennedy Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery after a Dec. 27, 2020, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Dismissals
Kevin Michael Hackert, 51, had a count of speeding — 3 points — 12 mph over limit dismissed without prejudice. In a separate case, Hackert had a count of refusal to take a breath test dismissed with prejudice.