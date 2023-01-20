Sentencings
Justice Edward Schroeder, 26, 3860 Karsen Ave., Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicant in a motor vehicle by a passenger.
Yunier Almenteros, 39, 5743 S. Merrillville Road, Baldwin, was sentenced to credit for time served, a suspended jail term of 12 months in jail and must pay $1,380.81 in fines and costs including $1,060.81 in restitution after pleading guilty to disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Aaron Michael Murphy 34, 1310 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Arraignments
Wesley Howard Evans, 51, 1245 E. Summit Ave., Muskegon Heights, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second or subsequent offense following an Oct. 31, 2021, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Danielle Renee Gross, 26, 18841 E. 14 Hwy, Harrisburg, Arkansas, was arraigned on a felony count of general conspiracy, two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a Nov. 19, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Tia Lyn Verboam-Odekirk, 34, 2963 N. Victory Corner Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy and a felony count of possession of analogues following a June 19, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Jacqueline Grace Mansilla, 39, 60 State St., Shelby, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a Sept. 21, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Shanna Jade Nickelson, 19, 27 S. Monroe, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing property valued at more than $200 but less than $1,000 following a Nov. 18, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Brandon Raymond Kelley, 22, 27 S. Monroe St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 following a Nov. 18, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30. In a separate file, Kelley was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 28, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Tracy John Straub, 35, 179 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense following a March 30, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Autumn Lanne Jourden, 31, 4716 N. Beaune Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Dec. 6, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Daniel Lee Haynor, 56, 904 N. Washington Ave., Apt. C-4, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 6 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Dustin Douglas Clark, 30, 2151 N. 56th Ave. Mears, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and two misdemeanor counts of retail fraud second degree following a Jan. 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Blair Rochelle Collins, 32, 2299 N. 84th St., Hart, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Jan. 12 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Shawn Ryan Boles, 41, 2788 E. Hoague Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following Jan. 4 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
David Timothy Wingate, 22, 2585 N. Lincoln, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 3 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Matthew Dustin Case, 37, 624 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Jan. 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Thomas Leroy Rees, 34, 3940 W. Kissler Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Jan. 1 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 23.
Marcelina Victoria Shriver, 25, 4565 S. Brye Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a Dec. 29, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Taylor Elaine Vandyke, 29, 325 Beech St., Holland, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse fourth degree following an incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Colton Paul Vandyke, 29, 325 Beech St., Holland, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of child abuse fourth degree following an April 5 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Angela Mae Seymore, 36, 6532 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on four misdemeanor counts of truancy following a Sept. 23, 2022, incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Dismissals
Michaela Lou Verboam, 29, 607 E. Danaher St., Ludington, had a count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer dismissed.