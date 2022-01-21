Sentencing
Ronald Robert Arnold, 66, 6490 W. Forest Edge Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $755 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. Arnold had a count of failing to stop within an assured clear distance in a separate case dismissed with prejudice.
Rick Allen Foster, 25, 501 N. Washington Ave. Apt. 2, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel within four months, must attend Mason County Recovery Program and pay $955 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Brad Lee Bruursema, 63, 7093 Donna Road, Fountain, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $755 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to oeprating while impaired by liquor.
Arraignments
William James Collier, 38, 6704 W. Virnetta Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
Zachary Thomas Van-Tol, 28, 2018 Moulton Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while impaired by liquor following a Jan. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24.
Jenna Marie Shinsky, 22, 3895 W. Hansen Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Jan. 15 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14.
Franklin Eugene Chaple, 45, 110 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of deliver/manufacture methamphetamine, a felony count of possession of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams, a felony count of possession of analogues and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Jan. 12 arrest by State, Sheriff, City Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $10,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2.