Sentencings
Andrew Michael Desmarais, 33, 99 Ivan Road, Scottville, was sentenced to 28 days of jail with credit for 28 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, and pay $595 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200. Two other counts of breaking and entering a vehicle to steal property less than $200 were dismissed with prejudice.
Autumn Marie Ross, 32, 305 E. Broadway Apt. B, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Eric James Wood, 36, 5016 W. Webster Road, Montague, was arraigned on a felony count of killing/torturing animals and a felony count of felony firearms after a Jan. 22 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Brenda Marie Smith, 45, 926 E. Tinkham Ave. Apt. 305, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Jan. 21 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.