Sentencing
Matt Edward Ahlgren, 34, 155 S. Wildwood Run Apt. 18, Ludington, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days of jail and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property less than $200.
Jonathon Douglas Mills, 31, 5116 N. Stephens Road, Fountain, was sentenced to a suspended term of 93 days of jail and pay $500 in fines and costs including $140 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property less than $200. A count of assault and battery was dismissed.
Jarrin Larry Stott, 24, 1347 Logan Road, Muskegon, was sentenced to time served in the jail, a suspended term of 93 days of jail and pay, attend victims impact panel and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated a off-road vehicle.
Crystal Ann Underwood, 18, 603 E. Melendy Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to time served in jail and pay $125 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly drunk person.
Robert Christopher Carey, 44, 222 E. Melendy St. Apt. 1, was sentenced to pay $127.79 in fines and costs including $2.79 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Jeremee Cole Curtis, 28, 4316 Snow Road, Bridgman, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, must attend alcohol highway safety education and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Andrew Leonard Lyewski, 31, 1132 W. Dewey Road, Scottville, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, must attend alcohol highway safety education and must pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Aaron Michael Murphy, 34, 1310 S. Madison St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Connor Thomas Timinski, 26, 716 N. James St., Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 365 days in jail, attend the alcohol highway safety education and pay $890 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A count of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or more and three counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer were dismissed.
Craig Matthew Wheaton, 33, 408 E. Melendy, Ludington, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, 12 months probation, must attend outpatient treatment program and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Arraignments
Darrell Ray Palmer III, 29, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Aug. 25, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
David Robert Southern, 44, 312 Barron St., Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 following incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Tristan Roger Levine, 24, no address listed, Walhalla, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a Sept. 10, 2022, incident investigated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 25, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 14 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Molli Lynn Eiserman, 35, 1565 N. Washington Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14.
Michael Allen Grant, 50, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Jan. 22 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% desposity bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.
Andrew Michael Desmarais, 35, 1101 S. Madison Ave., Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of stealing or retaining a financial device without consent, a misdemeanor count of retail fraud second degree and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant following a Jan. 24 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Peggy Kay McGee, 42, 24 Caberfae Hwy Lot No. 38, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Jan. 2 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13.
Matthew Dustin Case, 37, 624 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following a Jan. 8 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Acquittal
Jaytria Lynn Traeger, 44, 159 S. Wildwood Run Apt. 10, Ludington, was found not guilty by jury of domestic violence second offense.
Dismissal
Michael Jason Braun, 34, 6813 W. Maple St., Ludington, had a count of domestic violence dismissed.
Jarrell Christopher-Justin Bryant, 37, 803 Diana St., Ludington had a count of disorderly person window peeper dismissed.
Lige Lewis Holder, 21, 602 1/2 E. Dowland St. Apt. Up, Ludington, had a count of improper plates, fail to register, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Jaqueline Marie North, 35, 128 N. Taylor Road, Branch, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Jeremy Adam Obrien, 37, 1717 S. Reid Road, Custer, had a count of having an unlicensed dog dismissed.
Brian Adam Lange, 37, 714 E. Danaher St., Ludington, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered no trailer plate dismissed.
Michaela Lou Verboam, 29, 309 Tinkham Ave. Apt. 107, Ludington, had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed.