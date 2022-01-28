Sentencings
Robert Duane Toth, 52, 410 S. Washington St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Jeremy Ray Parker, 42, 7890 Sugar Grove Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 42 days of jail with credit for 42 days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and provide results to the court after pleading no contest to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence second offense was dismissed with prejudice. In a separate case, Parker was sentenced to 14 days of jail with credit for 14 days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $367.25 in fines and costs including $2.25 in restitution after pleading guilty to larceny less than $200. A count of breaking and entering a coin-operated device was dismissed with prejudice.
Ashley Lynn Hornacek, 35, 6704 Virnetta Drive, Ludington, received a delayed sentence to determine eligibility for probation or another sentence and was required to ensure her children attend and complete school requirements after pleading guilty to two counts of truancy.
Kelly Christine Knutson, 28, 1950 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was sentenced to two days of jail and pay $235 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to use of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine). A count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a count of possession of narcotic/cocaine were dismissed with prejudice.
Timothy Wright Harvey Jr., 48, 14454 Kellogg School Road, Hickory Corners, received a delayed sentence to determine eligibility for probation or other sentences and pay $2,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to fail to validate deer kill tag/improper tag.
Zachary Joseph Bussey, 24, 4919 N. Victory Corners Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $925 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Ashley Rose Forbes, 31, 606 E. Foster St., Ludington, was sentenced to 32 days of jail with credit for two days and 30 days to be served, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Impact weekend and pay $925 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Arraignment
Vincent Edward Moreno, 36, 703 First St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Jan. 27 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28.
Dismissal
Brandon Charles Hathaway, 38, 407 Thomas St., Scottville, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security and a count of operating with a license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed. In a separate case, Hathaway had a count of domestic violence dismissed.