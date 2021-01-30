Sentencings
Aaron Eugene Estes, 48, 11641 N. Hamilton Road, Irons, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $870 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler, 28, 920 Harrison St., Ludington was sentenced to four days of jail with credit for four days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating with a forged or altered license. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed without prejudice.
Oscar Leon Hernandez, 27, 3660 S. Morton Road, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of interfering with electronic communications and a count of domestic violence were dismissed with prejudice.
Krista Michele Rodriguez, 43, 9115 E. Maple Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $125 after paying guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of vehicle code. A count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied and a count of failure to register or use of improper plates were dismissed with prejudice.
Arraignments
Christopher Brody Woods, 20, 676 N. Stiles Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly person/disturbing the peace following a Jan. 23 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 33, 509 N. Lavinia, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a Jan. 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.
Danyel Rebecca Horsley, 33, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Jan. 13 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Austin Daniel Koster, 31, 1527 W. State St., Belding, was arraigned on a felony count of failure to return rented property greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000 following a Jan. 26 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3.
Stephen Allan Lange, 48, no address listed, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence second offense following a Jan. 25 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $2,500, 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8.
Preston Jacob Kelley, 22, 27 S. Monroe St., Custer, was arraigned on a felony count of criminal sexual conduct third degree person 13 through 16 following a Dec. 10, 2019, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Jayden Jasik Hathaway, 20, 3651 N. Culver Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacturing a controlled substance (non-narcotic) schedule 1, 2, 3 excluding marijuana following a Jan. 28 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10.