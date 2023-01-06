Arraignments
Louanne Melissa Snider, 68, 9076 80th Ave., Pentwater, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license or with multiple licenses following a Dec. 29, 2022, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Nathanial Douglas Huizingh, 28, 6240 Pierce St., Allendale, was arraigned on two counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer following a Dec. 31, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Chadwick John Howe, 39, 13156 Healy Lake Road, Bear Lake, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Dec. 31, 2022, incident investigated by the MIchigan State Police Hart Post. A $100 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 30.
Joshua Lewis-Boyd Murrey, 18, 402 E. Ludington Ave. Apt. C, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of analogues and a misdemeanor count of driving while license not valid/improper license following a Jan. 3 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 10% deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 18.