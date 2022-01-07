Sentencings
Joel Elias Titsworth, 58, no address listed, was sentenced to 38 days of jail with credit for 38 days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Neal Barton Guss, 29, 4931 N. Cleveland St., Fountain, was sentenced to six days of jail with credit for six days, 30 days of jail in the next six months at the court’s discretion and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to open intoxicant by a driver in a motor vehicle. In a separate case, Guss was sentenced to six days of jail with credit for six days and pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Robert Allen Christensen, 50, 501 E. Filer St., Ludington, was sentenced to one day of jail and credit for a day and must pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating without a license on person.
Mark Demery Petersen, 64, 5715 N. Beaune Road, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to a wildlife conservation general violation.
Alfredo Gonzales Escamilla, 34, 7761 W. Deer Road, Mears, was sentenced to 14 days of jail with credit for a day, one year of jail in the next two years at the court’s discretion and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual conduct.
Damien T. Ruddy, 48, 321 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, attend Victims Impact Panel and pay $365 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failure to report an accident.
Michael Theodore Powell, birthdate redacted, 6740 E. Marshall Road, Fountain, was sentenced to pay $300 fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate case, a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed with prejudice. In a second separate case, a count of improper plates/fail to register/unregistered vehicle was dismissed with prejudice.
Xavier Ignacio Zamora, birthdate redacted, 4063 W. Victory Drive, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $280 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Arraignments
Nicholas Brian Lauterwasser, 29, 186 Walhalla Road, Branch, was arraigned on a felony count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, seven felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 30, 2021, arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $50,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Ryan Allen Stever, 29, 308 E. Court St. Apt. 5, Ludington, was arraigned on four felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person after a Jan. 1, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Richard Thomas Kovar, 60, 604 Cypress St., Manistee, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant third conviction following a Dec. 31, 2021, arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Jamie Lee Nehm, 23, 304 S. Madison St., Ludington, was arraigned on three felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person after a Jan. 1 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Geni Brandy Martinez, 45, no address listed, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of larceny less than $200 after a Jan. 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
George Franklin Campbell, 30, 400 W Third St., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following a Jan. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12.
Daniel Aaron Vankampen, 32, 1960 S. Custer Road, Custer, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated second offense following a Jan. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 cash only bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11.
Nickalaus Lowell Treacy, 29, 7192 Suburban Drive, Traverse City, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamines/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) a misdemeanor count of operating an unregistered vehicle and a misdemeanor count of operating without a license on person following a Jan. 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $1,000 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Amber Irene Hambley, 34, 3455 W. Holly, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
William Jay Wetherell, 51, 105 Fifth St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person after a Jan. 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31. In a separate case, Wetherell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of emergency telephone service - using for unauthorized purpose after a Jan. 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department.A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31. In a second separate case, Wetherell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass following a Jan. 6 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31. In a third separate case, Wetherell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass following a Sept. 16, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. In a fourth separate case, Wetherell was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespass following a Jan. 5 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recogniznace bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
Heather Danielle Lotan, 34, 76 Grove Place Apt. 4, Frankfort, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor of fail to maintain security (no insurance), a misdemeanor count of operate an unregistered vehicle and a misdemeanor count of open intoxicants in a vehicle by a driver. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Lea Louise Williams, 49, 710 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction. A $250 cash only bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Dismissal
Brandyn Joseph Presley, 29, 155 Wildwood Run Apt. 1, Ludington, had a count of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13 with defendant 17 or older) dismissed without prejudice.