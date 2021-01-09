Arraignments
Michael Alan Dittmer, 28, 2928 E. Kinney Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Jan. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Matthew Joseph Beach, 30, 65 High Country Road, Weaverville, North Carolina, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Dec. 30, 2020, arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Wesley Donald Hackert, 35, homeless, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of trespassing following a Jan. 4 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1.
Andrew Robert Bates, 30, 1761 E. 56th St., Chase, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) following a Nov. 13, 2019, arrest by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Jan. 20.
Aubrey Lynn Douglas, 31, 9587 Walsh Road, Montague, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of giving false information to a police officer and a misdemeanor count of driving with an invalid or improper license following a Jan. 7 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Dismissal
Danika Rayne Strong, 31, 17377 Vuk Road, Lanse, had a count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle dismissed without prejudice.