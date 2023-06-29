Sentencings
Xzavier Thompson, 18, was sentenced to community service and $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree. In a separate case, Thompson had a count of receiving and concealing stolen over $200 under $1,000 dismissed.
Dwight Hall, 37, was sentenced to an alcohol highway safety education program and $740 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.
Rudy Walkley, 33, was sentenced to community service and $450 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to failing to maintain security.
Dawson Martinez, 19, was sentenced to a substance abuse evaluation and $325 in fines and costs after pleading guilty plea to purchase/possession/consumption of alcohol. In a separate case he had one count of domestic violence dismissed.
Jason Farmer, 34, was sentenced to an outpatient treatment program and $350 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to public intoxication. In a separate case, a count of disorderly drunk was dismissed.
Jacqueline Grace Mansilla, 40, was sentenced to a suspended jail term of 93 days, 12 months probation, attend an outpatient treatment program and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Dismissals
Luis Galindo-Real, 28, had five counts of retail fraud third degree dismissed.
Donavan Szostak, 26, had one count of failing to maintain security dismissed.
Dante Vela, 23, had one count of disorderly drunkenness dismissed.
Sean Englebrecht, 52, had one count of truancy dismissed.
Hal Durand Hazard, 69, had a count of refusing to obey a traffic order dismissed. In a separate file, Hazard had a count of failing to display a valid license on person dismissed.